Analyzing Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conduent and Trip.com Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $3.36 billion 0.20 -$296.00 million $2.16 1.94 Trip.com Group $48.74 billion 0.92 $1.40 billion $3.34 20.73

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trip.com Group 0 0 10 1 3.09

This is a summary of current recommendations for Conduent and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $74.78, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Volatility & Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent 12.65% -7.94% -1.99% Trip.com Group 31.86% 12.04% 6.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Conduent on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

