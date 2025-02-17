Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.3 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

ANSLF opened at $23.39 on Monday. Ansell has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Ansell Company Profile

Featured Articles

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

