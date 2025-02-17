Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 15.2% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 42,892,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 25,388,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

APLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Applied Digital Stock Up 15.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The business had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,000 over the last three months. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

