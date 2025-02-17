Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 114.8% during the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbe Robotics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,567.91% and a negative return on equity of 102.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Stories

