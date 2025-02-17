Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in January

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $436.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.