ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 872,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASR Nederland Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. ASR Nederland has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

Get ASR Nederland alerts:

About ASR Nederland

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.