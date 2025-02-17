Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Extends Compliance Timeline with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) and Reports on Sales Agreement Progress

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) recently filed a Form 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing an extension granted by the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC related to compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). The extension, issued on October 17, 2024, provides Asset Entities with additional time until February 17, 2025, to demonstrate full compliance with the aforementioned Nasdaq rule.

The compliance issue arose when, in August 2024, Asset Entities received notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the minimum $2,500,000 stockholders’ equity requirement as stipulated in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). Following this, Asset Entities submitted a comprehensive plan to the Nasdaq staff on October 7, 2024, outlining strategies to regain compliance, including cost reduction measures and seeking additional capital through various financing options.

Subsequent to the submission of the compliance plan, the Nasdaq staff issued an extension, granting Asset Entities until February 17, 2025, to meet the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b). The company has made notable progress in this regard by engaging in At-The-Market (ATM) Sales, resulting in the sale of $5,489,371.46 of Class B Common Stock under the Sales Agreement entered into on September 27, 2024.

Through the ATM Sales, Asset Entities has substantially increased its stockholders’ equity and is optimistic about achieving compliance with Nasdaq regulations. However, the company remains subject to ongoing monitoring by Nasdaq concerning compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). In the event that Asset Entities fails to demonstrate compliance with the rule by the time of its next periodic report, it may face potential delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The company’s proactive measures and progress in sales suggest a positive trajectory toward fulfilling Nasdaq requirements. Asset Entities continues to work diligently towards achieving full compliance by the stipulated deadline, thereby striving to secure its position on the Nasdaq market.

For further details regarding the company’s compliance status and Sales Agreement progress, interested parties can access the complete Form 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

