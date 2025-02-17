Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Up 11.6% – What’s Next?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.52 ($0.55). 212,891,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,382% from the average session volume of 14,366,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Assura Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Assura had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assura Plc will post 3.5830389 earnings per share for the current year.

Assura Announces Dividend

About Assura

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.76%.

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.