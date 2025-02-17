Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

