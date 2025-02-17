Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $475,121.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total value of $475,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,033,945.06. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $394,972.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,659 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total value of $407,798.79.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $313.10 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

