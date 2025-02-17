Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $397.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AURA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In other news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,987.64. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 556,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

