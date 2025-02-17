Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) vs. BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Head to Head Review

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 7 15 1 2.74

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 130.84%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $94.20, indicating a potential upside of 45.26%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $27.96 million 29.67 -$160.28 million ($0.79) -10.90 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $2.42 billion 5.11 $167.65 million $1.67 38.83

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals -52.53% -93.34% -44.77% BioMarin Pharmaceutical 11.71% 8.53% 6.40%

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops Roctavian, an adeno associated virus vector, for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

