Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 163.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 743,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

