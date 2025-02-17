Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784,005 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,563,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,636 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,567,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after buying an additional 97,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $101.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $102.23.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.