Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $863,009,000 after buying an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $257,108,000 after purchasing an additional 636,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of F opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

