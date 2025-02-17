Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $539.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.26.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

