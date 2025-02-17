Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AVVIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
