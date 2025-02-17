Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Aviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVVIY

Aviva Stock Up 0.2 %

Aviva Company Profile

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Aviva has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.