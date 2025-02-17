Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of BCKIY stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

