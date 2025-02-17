Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,791 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $185,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. HSBC downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.57%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

