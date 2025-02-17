Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563,116 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $509,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $143.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

