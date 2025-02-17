Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $614,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Insulet by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.
Insulet Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ PODD opened at $280.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.73.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
