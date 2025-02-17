Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $614,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Insulet by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $280.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.73.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.