Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,390,531 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 3.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.07% of SEA worth $4,345,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 341.1% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $134.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 898.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

