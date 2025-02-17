Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 176,866 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 923,701 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 176,866 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $273,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $302.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.77.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

