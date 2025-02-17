Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 604,620 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,018,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 604,620 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $403,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 81.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Illumina stock opened at $100.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

