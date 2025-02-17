Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.28), with a volume of 423325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.25).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £351.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.31.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust had a net margin of 96.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

In related news, insider Andrew Watkins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,693.17). Also, insider David Barron acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,922 ($22,546.23). 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

