BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,400 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 577,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $119.44 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,068,492.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,995,025.30. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,500. This trade represents a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,543. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

