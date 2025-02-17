Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 811 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

