Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $79,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 305.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

