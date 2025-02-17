Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

