Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,296 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.8 %

STAG stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.51%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

