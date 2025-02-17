Best Gold Stocks To Watch Today – February 17th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, Barrick Gold, Newmont, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. These stocks tend to be influenced by the price of gold, and investing in them can provide exposure to the gold market without owning physical gold. Gold stocks are considered a way to potentially benefit from increases in the price of gold through investment in companies within the gold industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,248,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,769,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,554,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $55.24.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,015. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.56.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.96. 29,052,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,482,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.61. 9,887,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

NYSE:AEM traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.75. 4,623,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

