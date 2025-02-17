Best Real Estate Stocks To Research – February 15th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, manage, develop, or invest in real estate properties such as residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. Investors can purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical properties. These stocks typically provide dividends and capital appreciation based on the performance of the underlying real estate assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $276.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,344. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $279.23.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,383,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,851,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,516,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

