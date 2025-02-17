bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days.

bioMérieux Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $116.75 on Monday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

About bioMérieux

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.