bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days.
bioMérieux Trading Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $116.75 on Monday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38.
About bioMérieux
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than bioMérieux
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Novo Nordisk Shares Near New 52-Week Low: Analysts See Big Upside
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- ATN International: A Deep Value Play With a High-Powered Dividend
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.