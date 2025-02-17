BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,220,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,490 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $936,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BNTX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.