BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,220,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,490 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $936,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
