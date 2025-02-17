Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 407,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.6 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

