Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 407,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.6 days.
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Bird Construction stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.
Bird Construction Company Profile
