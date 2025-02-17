Blue Chip Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Price Performance

VIK opened at $51.34 on Monday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

