Blue Chip Partners LLC Invests $471,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

