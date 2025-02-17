Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 21 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in ASML by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 52.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 144.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

ASML stock opened at $751.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $729.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.