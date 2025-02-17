Blue Chip Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,991 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 569,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,601,000 after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

