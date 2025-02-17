Blue Owl Capital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 73.6% per year over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.
Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $26.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.
