Blue Trust Inc. Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,410 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

