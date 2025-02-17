Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

