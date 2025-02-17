Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $367.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion and a PE ratio of 66.08. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.55.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

