Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $700.13 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $664.47 and its 200-day moving average is $639.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

