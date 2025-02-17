Blue Trust Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 59.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at $58,270,755.95. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed Announces Dividend

NYSE:CHE opened at $553.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.34 and a 200 day moving average of $564.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

