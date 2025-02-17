Blue Trust Inc. Sells 683 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in GATX by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GATX by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in GATX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $164.99 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $168.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

