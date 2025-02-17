Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in January

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DDCCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 2,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Branicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

