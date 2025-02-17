Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in January

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Branicks Group Price Performance
DDCCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 2,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Branicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About Branicks Group
