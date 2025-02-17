Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after buying an additional 1,968,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,425,000 after buying an additional 1,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after buying an additional 3,002,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.8 %

BMY opened at $53.85 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

