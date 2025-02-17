British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.79 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 3,054 ($38.42), with a volume of 23765799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,090 ($38.87).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,026.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,873.39. The company has a market capitalization of £67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.58) earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is -38.08%.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

