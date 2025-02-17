British American Tobacco p.l.c. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7391 per share on Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

